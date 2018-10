× Man in wheelchair grazed in face by bullet on South Side

CHICAGO — A man in a wheelchair was grazed in the face during an exchange of gunfire on the South Side.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night in the 300 block of East 47th Street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

The man was not the intended target.

He was shot when a gunman approached another person and opened fire.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.