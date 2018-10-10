Lunchbreak: 5-Ingredient Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Bolla Loza of Tuscany Restaurant in Wheeling

Chef will make a home cook-friendly, "5-ingredient” pasta dish (not including spice cabinet must-haves and evoo) for a quick weeknight dinner.

Events:

Tuscany Restaurants' PINK RIBBON Menu

-Monday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 31

-$15 to $23 Pink Ribbon dishes

This October, Tuscany Restaurants in Chicago's Little Italy, Oak Brook and Wheeling will highlight several dishes on their menu for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each time a dish designated with a PINK RIBBON is ordered, $1 will be donated to the Lynn Sage In Good Taste Campaign. The menu includes Calamari Fritti, Regina Pizza, Raviolini Pera and Pollo Montecarlo.

Wheeling: 550 S. Milwaukee Ave. Wheeling, IL 60090 | 847.465.9988

Chicago: 1014 W. Taylor St. Chicago, IL 60607 | 312.829.1990

Oak Brook: 1415 W. 22nd St. Oak Brook, IL 60521 | 630.990.1993

www.tuscanychicago.com

Recipe:

Raviolacci Toscani

Large raviolis stuffed with braised short ribs, topped with parmigiana cheese, toasted sage leaves and brown butter

Ingredients:

9 oz stuffed ravioli (NOTE: we’ll be using short rib stuffed ravioli in the segment, but viewers can use their favorite style from their local grocery store)

2 oz whipped butter (NOTE: this can be purchased at any supermarket, but the ingredients for making it at home are 1 stick butter, softened; 1/8 tsp salt; 2 TBL milk or water)

1 oz fresh grated Grana Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

6 fresh sage leaves, whole

Pinch of parsley, chopped

Method: