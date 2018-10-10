Lunchbreak: 5-Ingredient Pasta

Chef will make a home cook-friendly, "5-ingredient” pasta dish (not including spice cabinet must-haves and evoo) for a quick weeknight dinner.
Events:
Tuscany Restaurants' PINK RIBBON Menu
-Monday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 31
-$15 to $23 Pink Ribbon dishes
This October, Tuscany Restaurants in Chicago's Little Italy, Oak Brook and Wheeling will highlight several dishes on their menu for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each time a dish designated with a PINK RIBBON is ordered, $1 will be donated to the Lynn Sage In Good Taste Campaign. The menu includes Calamari Fritti, Regina Pizza, Raviolini Pera and Pollo Montecarlo.
Wheeling: 550 S. Milwaukee Ave. Wheeling, IL 60090 | 847.465.9988
Chicago: 1014 W. Taylor St. Chicago, IL 60607 | 312.829.1990
Oak Brook: 1415 W. 22nd St. Oak Brook, IL 60521 | 630.990.1993
Recipe:
Raviolacci Toscani
Large raviolis stuffed with braised short ribs, topped with parmigiana cheese, toasted sage leaves and brown butter
Ingredients:
9 oz stuffed ravioli (NOTE: we’ll be using short rib stuffed ravioli in the segment, but viewers can use their favorite style from their local grocery store)
2 oz whipped butter (NOTE: this can be purchased at any supermarket, but the ingredients for making it at home are 1 stick butter, softened; 1/8 tsp salt; 2 TBL milk or water)
1 oz fresh grated Grana Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
6 fresh sage leaves, whole
Pinch of parsley, chopped
Method:
- Drop pasta in boiling water and cook for 8 minutes.
- Whip butter by combining softened butter, milk or water, and salt in a bowl. Using a hand mixer, mix (starting on low and gradually moving to high speed) until the butter is light and creamy.
- Heat a saucepan on low to medium heat and add 2-ounces of the whipped butter and sage leaves, stirring / swirling constantly for about 3 minutes until butter is melted and sage leaves are toasted.
- Plate ravioli and cover shaved parmigiana.
- Pour brown butter sage sauce on top.
- Sprinkle parsley as a garnish.