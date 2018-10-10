Longtime Chicago TV journalist Warner Saunders dies at 83

CHICAGO — Longtime Chicago TV journalist Warner Saunders has died.

Saunders, 83, collapsed Tuesday night and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He spent four decades on the air at WBBM-TV (CBS) and WMAQ-TV (NBC), before retiring from WMAQ-TV in 2009.

He won 20 Emmy awards. He also taught in the Chicago Public Schools and at four local colleges.

WGN would like to express our condolences to Saunders’ family and colleagues.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released the following statement:

“Chicago has lost one of our legendary broadcasters and newsmen. For decades, Chicagoans welcomed Warner Saunders into their homes as a stalwart figure and constant companion to deliver the news of the day and put a mirror up to our communities and neighborhoods. He often stepped away from the anchor’s desk to share his passion for Chicago with community groups, organizations serving youth and aspiring journalists. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saunders family during this difficult time.”

