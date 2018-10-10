Historic “Michael” the most powerful landfalling Lower 48 hurricane since Camille in 1969; gusts of 130 m.p.h. near Tyndall AFB before the sensor blew away; the Florida storm eerily similar to “Maria” at the time of landfall last September in Puerto Rico; chill’s on for Chicago into next week
-
Cool weather and clouds close out the week
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
Rainy weekend ahead
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Sunny skies, temps in the 70s
-
-
Cooler weather arrives
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, highs in the 60s
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Flashback to summer Tuesday, sharply colder Thursday, Friday
-
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week