× Has 2018 set a record for days over 80 degrees?

Dear Tom

According to my count we’ve had a ton of 80-degree plus days this year. Are we in record territory?

— Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates

Dear Pat,

Though Chicago has logged an 80-degree or higher temperature as late as Nov. 1 in 1950, based on current and forecast weather patterns, it is quite possible that Tuesday’s 80s will be the last in 2018. Should that pan out, O’Hare will have recorded 101 days of at least 80 degrees, two shy of the all-time record of 103 days in 2005 and placing behind 102 days in 2007 and 1953. Tying 2018 with 101 days are 2012, 1953 and 1944. However, on Tuesday, Midway Airport recorded its 108th day, equaling that site’s record total established in 1991. This year the season’s first 80 occurred on April 30 at both O’Hare and Midway. Dating back to 1871, the city’s earliest 80 on record occurred on March 3, 1974.