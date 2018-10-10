FeedonThis: The Chicago Sports Exchange returns to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the Cubs' run to the 2018 MLB Playoffs along with a lot of news around Chicago, it has been a while since we had one of our favorite segments on Sports Feed.

But Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman fixed that on Wednesday when the Chicago Sports Exchange made its return to the show.

The guys decided to either "Buy or Sell" topics concerning Kris Bryant, Jonathan Toews, or Jimmy Butler on the program, which is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Speaking of Toews, the captain is off to perhaps the best start of his career with the Blackhawks.

Yes, it has only been three games, but the five goals in that span are encouraging for the center after a decrease in production the past two seasons.

Josh and Jarrett discussed more on Toews' start in the video above.