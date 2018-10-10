× FedEx to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in Chicago

CHICAGO — FedEx announced Wednesday it plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal workers in Chicago this holiday season.

In a news release, the shipping company said the positions will be for frontline employees, specifically handler positions. Last year, FedEx created about 1,250 seasonal jobs in the city, the company said.

No additional information was provided.

For details on the positions, visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/groundwarehousejobs.