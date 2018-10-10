Chicago-area haunted house finder 2018

CHICAGO — Halloween will be here sooner than you think, and if you’re in for a spooky adventure, it’s time to start hunting for haunted houses. We’ve made your hunt a little easier by creating a map of haunted houses in the Chicago area. We even included pumpkin patches in case you’re looking for some PG family fun.

Simply click on the spooky ghost icons in the map above to retrieve a haunted house’s name, address and website with more information.

If we’re missing a haunted house near you, please submit it through this form and we’ll add it to our map:

Here is a list of all the haunted houses that appear on the map:

13th Floor

1940 George St., Melrose Park, IL 60160

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI 53177

All Hallows Eve

523 S Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Basement of the Dead

42 W. New York St., Aurora, IL

Bengtson’s Haunted Barn

13341 W 151st St, Homer Glen IL 60491

Camp Tuckabatchee Haunted Camp

1973 North 35th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted House

13624 S. Cicero Crestwood, IL 60445

D.O.A Room Escape

717 N. Iowa Ave., Villa Park, IL 60181

Dungeon of Doom

600 29th St., Zion, IL 60099

Evil Intentions Haunted House

900 Grace St., Elgin, IL 60120

Fear Fest

6512 Manchester Rd., South Beloit, IL 60180

Forest of Freaks

5946 US HWY 51, Janesville, WI 53546

Fright Fest

1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL, 60031

Frightmare Haunted House

7759 S. Harlem Ave., Burbank, IL 60459

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch

42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire, IL 60140

Hair Razor Haunted Scenes

6725 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60631

Haunted Hills Hospital

4700 Central Ave,. Lake Station, IN 46405

Haunted Quarry

Hall Quarry Beach, 400 S. Water Street, Batavia, IL 60510

Haunted Trails Joliet

1423 N. Broadway (Rt. 53) Joliet, IL 60435

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze

4853 U.S. HWY 52, Minooka, IL

House of Torment

8240 N. Austin Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053

Insanity Haunted House

3800 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL

Jonamac Orchard Haunted Corn Maze

19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL 60150

Massacre Haunted House

299 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538

Midnight Terror

9531 52nd Ave.,Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Nightmare at the Terrace

11500 S. Beloit, Worth, IL 60482

Niles Haunted House Scream Park

855 Mayflower Rd., Niles, MI 49120

Odyssey Fun Farm: Containment 2 Paintball

19111 S Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orland Park Lions Club Haunted Woods

14800 Ravinia Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462

Puckerville Farms

13332 Bell Rd., Lemont, IL 60439

Raven’s Grin Inn

411 N Carroll St., Mt Carroll, IL 61053

Realm of Terror

421 W Rollins Rd., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Reapers Realm

626 177th St., Hammond, IN 46324

Scream Scene

4701 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60076

Screamin Acres

3865 State HWY 138, Stoughton, WI 53589

Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare

613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554

Statesville Haunted Prison

17250 S. Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60441

St. Charles Scarecrow Fest

5th & West Main St. St. Charles IL 60174

Sonny Acres Farm

29W310 North Ave, West Chicago, IL 60185

The Dungeon of Doom

600 29th Street, Zion, IL 60099

Twisted Crypt

5420 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108

Undead Acres

3450 W Crete-Monee Rd., Monee, IL 60449

Weird & Haunted Chicago

600 North Clark St., Chicago, IL 60654