Chicago-area haunted house finder 2018

CHICAGO — Halloween will be here sooner than you think, and if you’re in for a spooky adventure, it’s time to start hunting for haunted houses. We’ve made your hunt a little easier by creating a map of haunted houses in the Chicago area. We even included pumpkin patches in case you’re looking for some PG family fun.

Simply click on the spooky ghost icons in the map above to retrieve a haunted house’s name, address and website with more information.

If we’re missing a haunted house near you, please submit it through this form and we’ll add it to our map:

Here is a list of all the haunted houses that appear on the map:

13th Floor
1940 George St., Melrose Park, IL 60160

Abandoned Haunted House Complex
2825 SE Frontage Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI 53177

All Hallows Eve
523 S Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Basement of the Dead
42 W. New York St., Aurora, IL

Bengtson’s Haunted Barn
13341 W 151st St, Homer Glen IL 60491

Camp Tuckabatchee Haunted Camp
1973 North 35th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted House
13624 S. Cicero Crestwood, IL 60445

D.O.A Room Escape
717 N. Iowa Ave., Villa Park, IL 60181

Dungeon of Doom
600 29th St., Zion, IL 60099

Evil Intentions Haunted House
900 Grace St., Elgin, IL 60120

Fear Fest
6512 Manchester Rd., South Beloit, IL 60180

Forest of Freaks
5946 US HWY 51, Janesville, WI 53546

Fright Fest
1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL, 60031

Frightmare Haunted House
7759 S. Harlem Ave., Burbank, IL 60459

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch
42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire, IL 60140 

Hair Razor Haunted Scenes
6725 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60631 

Haunted Hills Hospital
4700 Central Ave,. Lake Station, IN 46405

Haunted Quarry
Hall Quarry Beach, 400 S. Water Street, Batavia, IL 60510 

Haunted Trails Joliet
1423 N. Broadway (Rt. 53) Joliet, IL 60435

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze
4853 U.S. HWY 52, Minooka, IL

House of Torment
8240 N. Austin Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053

Insanity Haunted House
3800 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL

Jonamac Orchard Haunted Corn Maze
19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL 60150

Massacre Haunted House
299 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538

Midnight Terror
9531 52nd Ave.,Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Nightmare at the Terrace
11500 S. Beloit, Worth, IL 60482

Niles Haunted House Scream Park
855 Mayflower Rd., Niles, MI 49120

Odyssey Fun Farm: Containment 2 Paintball
19111 S Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orland Park Lions Club Haunted Woods
14800 Ravinia Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462

Puckerville Farms
13332 Bell Rd., Lemont, IL 60439

Raven’s Grin Inn
411 N Carroll St., Mt Carroll, IL 61053

Realm of Terror
421 W Rollins Rd., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Reapers Realm
626 177th St., Hammond, IN 46324

Scream Scene
4701 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60076

Screamin Acres
3865 State HWY 138, Stoughton, WI 53589

Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare
613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554

Statesville Haunted Prison
17250 S. Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60441

St. Charles Scarecrow Fest
5th & West Main St. St. Charles IL 60174

Sonny Acres Farm
29W310 North Ave, West Chicago, IL 60185

The Dungeon of Doom
600 29th Street, Zion, IL 60099

Twisted Crypt
5420 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108

Undead Acres
3450 W Crete-Monee Rd., Monee, IL 60449

Weird & Haunted Chicago
600 North Clark St., Chicago, IL 60654