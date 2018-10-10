7-year-old boy carrying Mickey Mouse backpack missing from South Side

CHICAGO — Police issued an alert for a missing 7-year-old boy from the city’s South Side.

Police said Damian Gallegos was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue carrying a multi-colored Mickey Mouse backpack.

Damien is described as a 4-foot tall, 70-pound white Hispanic male with olive skin, brown eyes and black hair. Police said the boy was wearing a black rain jacket, red short sleeve shirt, beige pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

10 OCT 18 – Missing – Damian Gallegos by WGN Web Desk on Scribd