× 3 hospitalized after Elk Grove Village fire

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire in the suburbs.

A fire broke out in the 500 block of Crest Avenue around 5 p.m. in a garage in a home. One neighbor said the residents inside the home didn’t even know the house was on fire. He rushed inside to rescue them.

The origin of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

No further information was provided.