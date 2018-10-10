2018 Illinois General Election Candidates

The Illinois general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. There’s still time to register to vote! Go to elections.il.gov for more information.

Here’s a look at the candidates for all of the statewide races:

GOVERNOR

J.B. Pritzker



Democratic nominee, businessman

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Prior to this campaign, J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic nominee, was an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He helped run a private equity firm called Pritzker Group until March 2017, and is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, founded by his father and uncle. Forbes Magazine estimates Pritzker is worth $3.2 billion. He also helped build Chicago start-up incubator 1871. Pritzker’s running mate is Julianna Stratton, a first-term state representative who received a rare endorsement from former President Barack Obama during her 2016 campaign.

Bruce Rauner

Incumbent Republican governor

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Bruce Rauner is the governor of Illinois. He is a Republican seeking re-election to a second term. Prior to his first campaign in 2014, Rauner was a venture capitalist and chairman of private equity firm GTCR. Rauner’s net worth remains unclear, but has been valued at under $1 billion. The Associated Press reported in 2014 that the Rauner Family Foundation had given out more than $19 million to various causes. The family has also provided funds for several charter schools, as well as a YMCA center on Chicago’s West Side. Rauner’s running mate is Evelyn Sanguinetti, the first female Hispanic lieutenant governor to be elected in Illinois and across the U.S.

Sam McCann

Member of Conservative Party, state senator

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Sam McCann is a candidate for Illinois governor, running under the newly formed Conservative Party. McCann has served as state senator for eight years, representing part of central Illinois. He launched a last-minute campaign for governor after taking issue with Rauner’s actions on various social issues, such as signing off an a controversial bill expanding taxpayer-funded abortions. McCann’s running mate is Aaron Merreighn.

Kash Jackson

Libertarian candidate, Navy veteran

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Kash Jackson is the Libertarian candidate for governor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2016. He served for 20 years.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Kwame Raoul

Attorney, former state senator

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Kwame Raoul is the Democratic nominee for Illinois attorney general. In 2004, Raoul was appointed to serve as state senator of the 13th District, filling a seat left open by Barack Obama after he was elected to the U.S. Senate. Prior to holding office, Raoul was a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and served as an attorney for City Colleges of Chicago. Raoul is a prostate cancer survivor.

Erika Harold

Attorney, Miss America 2003

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Erika Harold is the Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general. She is an attorney currently based in Champaign. Harold first gained publicity after winning Miss Illinois in 2002, and was crowned Miss America in 2003.

Bubba Harsy

Libertarian candidate, attorney

Campaign Website | Twitter

Bubba Harsy is the Libertarian candidate running for Illinois Attorney General. He is an attorney from DuQuoin, Illinois.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Jesse White

Secretary of state since 1999

Campaign Website | Twitter

Jesse White is the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois history. He has held the position since 1999. White previously served as a state representative in the Illinois House for 18 years, and was elected Cook County recorder of deeds before winning his current position.

Jason Helland

Grundy County state’s attorney

Campaign Website | Facebook

Jason Helland is the Republican nominee for secretary of state. Helland has served as the Grundy County state’s attorney since 2012. He has previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Kankakee County and as a professor at the University of St. Francis.

COMPTROLLER

Susana Mendoza

Incumbent Illinois comptroller

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Susana Mendoza is the Democratic incumbent Illinois comptroller. Mendoza has served in various political roles over the last 20 years. She was first elected as a state representative of the 1st District in 2000, and was the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly that year. She held that seat for 10 years before successfully running for city clerk of Chicago. Mendoza was elected to the office of Illinois comptroller in the 2016 special election, following the death of Judy Baar Topinka.

Darlene Senger



Former state representative

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Darlene Senger is the Republican nominee for Illinois comptroller. She previously served three terms as a state representative in the Illinois General Assembly. Senger was also a member of the Naperville City Council for six years. Previously, Senger worked in the private sector as vice president of SEI Consulting. Senger has worked in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration as deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs since 2017.

TREASURER

Mike Frerichs

Incumbent treasurer

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Mike Frerichs is the incumbent Illinois treasurer. He is a member of the Democratic Party. Before being elected treasurer in 2014, Frerichs served as state senator of the 52nd District of Illinois for two terms. He previously served as a member of the Champaign County Board and the Champaign County Auditor. Frerichs is also a certified public finance officer.

Jim Dodge

Orland Park Board of Trustees member

Campaign Website | Twitter | Facebook

Jim Dodge is the Republican nominee for Illinois treasurer. Dodge is a member of the Orland Park Board of Trustees. He has served in that position since 1989, when he became the youngest elected official in Orland Park history at the age of 26. He also served as a sergeant in the Illinois Army National Guard.