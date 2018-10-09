× We’re working on record high temperatures in Chicago today

With brisk southerly winds continuing to push warm rather humid air into our area, it’s worth noting October 9th record high temperatures are well within our grasp.

This morning our low temperature was 70-degrees – assuming this holds and the official reading at O’Hare International Airport does not drop below 70 before midnight (it’s a long shot but still possible a heavy thunderstorm downpour could occur, knocking the temperature down just before midnight) – it will replace the long-standing old record high low temperature of 68-degrees set 139 years ago back in 1879.

The record high temperature for this date is currently 86-degrees last observed in 2010 (86 was previously recorded on this date in 1949).