Video shows missing pregnant woman from South Chicago on day she was last seen

CHICAGO -- Surveillance video shows a pregnant woman who has been missing from South Chicago for nearly a week dressed in her work uniform on the day she was last seen.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows Kierra Coles, 26, dressed in her U.S. Post Service uniform, heading to work on Tuesday, Oct. 9. In the video, she passes her car and goes across the street then disappears out of frame. She was last seen near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue.

“She seen something that made her turn around that fast and cross the street and her car was on the other side of the street,” Dan Perkins, her mother’s boyfriend, said.

Even though she was dressed for work, a U.S. Post Office spokesperson said she called in sick that morning.

Her sister, Kimberly Phillips, and other family and friends passed out flyers on Tuesday asking for help finding Coles. Phillips last saw her sister when she picked her up from work last Monday. Her mother called Thursday and asked if she had talked to her.

“I immediately went to Snapchat. She snapped everywhere and I saw there was no story, so it kind of puzzled me,” Phillips said.

Phillips contacted her boyfriend, the father of Coles' unborn child. Coles was three months pregnant and expecting her first child, according to relatives.

Family went to Coles’ apartment at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue to check on her and a missing person’s alert from Chicago police went out Monday.

“I just don’t understand. Who would do something like this? I don’t know. I couldn’t place my finger on it,” Perkins said.

Coles is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds and has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and a tattoo that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8274 or dial 911.

