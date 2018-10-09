× Suburban woman struck and killed while pushing car

STREAMWOOD, Ill. – A woman pushing a car was killed Monday after a truck slammed into the back of a car.

Aries Cobian, 29 of Glendale Heights, and another person were pushing a car near the intersection of E. Lake Street and S. Park Avenue in Streamwood around 7:30 p.m., police said.

A pick-up truck hit the woman and car from behind.

Cobian was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.