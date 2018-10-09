× Rivers in flood across northern Illinois – more rain expected

Across northeast Illinois segments of the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, and Des Plaines Rivers continue to experience Minor to Moderate flooding which is forecast to continue with Major flooding forecast for the Shirland segment of the Pecatonica River. Advisories are in effect for some segments where the river will approach bankfull. Portions of these rivers under flood warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Note a Flash Flood Watch (dark-green-shaded counties) is in effect for western Illinois into eastern Iowa from this evening until later Wednesday with heavy rains anticipated there ahead of an approaching cold front. A Flash Flood Watch could be issued for our area, especially north of Interstate-80 for Wednesday, as those soils are saturated and rivers are in flood or nearing bankfull, with that same front moving through our area later Wednesday preceded and accompanied by showers and flood-producing thunderstorm downpours.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: