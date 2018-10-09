Rivers in flood across northern Illinois – more rain expected
Across northeast Illinois segments of the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, and Des Plaines Rivers continue to experience Minor to Moderate flooding which is forecast to continue with Major flooding forecast for the Shirland segment of the Pecatonica River. Advisories are in effect for some segments where the river will approach bankfull. Portions of these rivers under flood warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.
Note a Flash Flood Watch (dark-green-shaded counties) is in effect for western Illinois into eastern Iowa from this evening until later Wednesday with heavy rains anticipated there ahead of an approaching cold front. A Flash Flood Watch could be issued for our area, especially north of Interstate-80 for Wednesday, as those soils are saturated and rivers are in flood or nearing bankfull, with that same front moving through our area later Wednesday preceded and accompanied by showers and flood-producing thunderstorm downpours.
Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 4.49 07 AM Tue -0.16
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.29 07 AM Tue -0.10
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 8.50 06 AM Tue 0.29 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 8.13 06 AM Tue 0.13 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.64 07 AM Tue 0.64 Advisory
Des Plaines 15.0 13.42 07 AM Tue 0.58 Advisory
River Forest 16.0 10.05 07 AM Tue 0.74
Riverside 7.5 5.24 07 AM Tue 0.12
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.23 06 AM Tue 0.15 Moderate
Montgomery 13.0 13.16 07 AM Tue -0.05 Minor
Dayton 12.0 9.87 07 AM Tue 0.21
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.71 07 AM Tue -1.13
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.72 07 AM Tue -0.44
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.40 07 AM Tue -0.32
Shorewood 6.5 3.74 07 AM Tue 0.07
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.42 06 AM Tue -0.34
Foresman 18.0 7.10 07 AM Tue -0.94
Chebanse 16.0 5.82 07 AM Tue 1.03
Iroquois 18.0 8.18 07 AM Tue -0.63
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 6.69 07 AM Tue -2.73
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.50 07 AM Tue 0.46
Kouts 11.0 6.04 07 AM Tue 0.40
Shelby 9.0 6.41 07 AM Tue 0.54
Momence 5.0 2.05 07 AM Tue 0.15
Wilmington 6.5 1.96 07 AM Tue 0.51
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.47 06 AM Tue -0.71
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.69 07 AM Tue 0.08
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.95 07 AM Tue -0.86
South Holland 16.5 7.04 06 AM Tue -1.30
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.78 07 AM Tue 0.03
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.82 07 AM Tue 0.70
Leonore 16.0 4.30 07 AM Tue 0.55
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.87 07 AM Tue 0.08
Ottawa 463.0 459.85 06 AM Tue 0.11
La Salle 20.0 14.88 07 AM Tue 0.72
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.84 07 AM Tue 0.07
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.89 06 AM Tue -1.36
Perryville 12.0 10.58 06 AM Tue -1.39
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.18 07 AM Tue -0.03 Major
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 12.35 06 AM Tue -0.19 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 M M M Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 6.30 07 AM Tue -0.22
Byron 13.0 14.96 07 AM Tue -0.41 Moderate
Dixon 16.0 16.38 06 AM Tue -0.05 Minor