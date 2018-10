OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police in the southwest suburbs are warning people about a man exposing himself in public.

Oak Lawn police released a sketch picture of the man.

They say he exposed himself to someone Monday afternoon near 104th and Austin.

The suspect is described as African American in his 30s, 5’11”, with short black hair, tattoos on both arms, wearing glasses, a dark blue shirt, and green or brown khakis.