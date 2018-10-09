PETA puts billboard near Chicago Canada Goose store, calls for boycott

CHICAGO — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up a billboard near the Canada Goose store in Chicago to raise awareness about the use of goose down in clothing.

PETA put up the billboard with the words, “I’m a living being, not a jacket filling. Boycott Canada Goose,” on Orleans and Illinois streets near the company’s flagship store at 800 N. Michigan Ave. to let people know that geese should not be used for jacket filling, according to the animal rights organization’s Facebook post on Tuesday.

Canada Goose uses down and fur in its products. PETA started a petition to encourage the company to “ditch down” due to the cruel treatment of animals during processing, and is calling for a boycott of Canada Goose.

“No jacket is worth the pain and suffering of geese who were trampled and suffocated …,” Christina Sewell, PETA manager of clothing campaigns, said in a statement.

Canada Goose has not yet responded to a request for comment.

PETA said there are other big-brand clothing retailers that sell “cruelty-free” products. The billboard will remain at that location until the end of the month.