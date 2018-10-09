× Chicago cop struck with 2-by-4 while taking suspect into custody; 2 other officers injured

CHICAGO — Several people are in custody after an attack that injured three police officers in Englewood.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of South Throop as police were taking a person into custody for spitting in an officer’s face.

Chicago police said an offender intervened the arrest and threw a two-by-four piece of wood at the officers, striking one in the back of the head.

Police pursued the offender into a residence, where occupants then locked the officers inside. After some time, officers were able to place the offenders into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

Two other officers were also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Charges are pending.