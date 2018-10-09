Midday Fix: Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by the WGN Midday News to chat about his new book Accessory To War

Posted 11:35 AM, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:38PM, October 9, 2018

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and author of the new book ACCESSORY TO WAR

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON AND JUDY BLUME TO BE HONORED WITH CARL SANDBURG LITERARY AWARDS AT OCTOBER 9 CELEBRATION

Beloved best-selling novelist Judy Blume (“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”; “Summer Sisters”; “Fudge”) and astrophysicist and Nova host Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour”; “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry”) will receive the 2018 Carl Sandburg Literary Award from Chicago Public Library and the Chicago Public Library Foundation at the Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. October 9, at The Forum (725 W Roosevelt Road) on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago.

