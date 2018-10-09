Meet Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank’s step-sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many know the tragic story of Anne Frank, the teen whose life ended at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. But most people may not know about Eva Schloss, Anne's step-sister and childhood friend.

She is a Holocaust survivor whose story is an incredible triumph of the human spirit, one that is preserved in the documentary "116 Cameras."

A Historic Evening with Eva Schloss, Step-sister of Anne Frank

Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m.

Lane Tech College Prep High School

2501 West Addison Street

Tickets $10-180

$5 for students

Click here for more event information