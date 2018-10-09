× Lunchbreak: Filipino Spiced Prawns

Chef Maynard Llera

Mason, a new classic American restaurant inside the FOUND Hotel Chicago, located in River North.

613 N. Wells Street

Chicago, IL 60654

www.Masonrestaurant.com

Recipe:

Filipino Spiced Prawns

1 stick unsalted butter (preferably high fat or French) softened

1t Porcini powder

1t Old Bay

1t Garlic Powder

1t Onion Powder

1t Cayenne

1t Gumbo File (a spice made from the leaves of the sassafras tree)

10ea Head On prawns, shells removed and deveined

2T Olive Oil

1T Chopped garlic

1c Vegetable Stock

To taste, fish sauce

To taste, Calamansi Vinegar

1T chopped Parsley

In a small bowl, mix together butter and all spices, season with salt.

Season shrimp on both sides with salt.

In a large pan, heat olive oil and sear off shrimp of both sides, remove from pan.

In that same pan, toast garlic and deglaze with veg stock.

Add butter mixture in the pan and constantly move until it becomes glossy and thick.

Season with fish sauce and calamansi vinegar.

Add shrimp back into the pan with the sauce and warm until shrimp are medium.

Add parsley and serve immediately.