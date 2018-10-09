Lunchbreak: Filipino Spiced Prawns
Chef Maynard Llera
Mason, a new classic American restaurant inside the FOUND Hotel Chicago, located in River North.
613 N. Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60654
Recipe:
Filipino Spiced Prawns
1 stick unsalted butter (preferably high fat or French) softened
1t Porcini powder
1t Old Bay
1t Garlic Powder
1t Onion Powder
1t Cayenne
1t Gumbo File (a spice made from the leaves of the sassafras tree)
10ea Head On prawns, shells removed and deveined
2T Olive Oil
1T Chopped garlic
1c Vegetable Stock
To taste, fish sauce
To taste, Calamansi Vinegar
1T chopped Parsley
In a small bowl, mix together butter and all spices, season with salt.
Season shrimp on both sides with salt.
In a large pan, heat olive oil and sear off shrimp of both sides, remove from pan.
In that same pan, toast garlic and deglaze with veg stock.
Add butter mixture in the pan and constantly move until it becomes glossy and thick.
Season with fish sauce and calamansi vinegar.
Add shrimp back into the pan with the sauce and warm until shrimp are medium.
Add parsley and serve immediately.