Keri Johnsrud Performing Live

Chicago Jazz Vocalist, Keri Johnsrud released her album, "Beyond the Neighborhood: The Music of Fred Rogers" to great acclaim this past March and will be playing selections from the release at Studio 5 in Evanston on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018.
Live at Studio 5: Keri Johnsrud -The Music of Fred Rogers:
For More on Keri Johnsrud:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kerijohnsrudjazz
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kjmusic99
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kerisingsjazz