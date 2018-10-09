Keri Johnsrud Performing Live

Chicago Jazz Vocalist, Keri Johnsrud released her album, "Beyond the Neighborhood: The Music of Fred Rogers" to great acclaim this past March and will be playing selections from the release at Studio 5 in Evanston on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018.
Live at Studio 5: Keri Johnsrud -The Music of Fred Rogers:
Studio5 (in Dance Center Evanston)
1934 Dempster Street 
Evanston, IL