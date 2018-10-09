Hurricane Michael –from all appearances the worst hurricaneto hit the region in over a decade—threatens Florida’s Panhandle with a catastrophic blow; it’s to landfall as a fearsome Cat. 4 storm (i.e 130+ mph winds); pounding surf atop a 6 to 13 ft. storm surge a deadly combo; Meantime, Chicago headed for its chilliest air since April
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon – best chance south of Interstate-80
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
Humidity gives way to showers and storms
-
Cloudy and storms possible for Labor Day
-
-
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
-
Storms possible mid-week
-
Latest storm reports
-
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
-
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
-
-
Heavy rain, storms in Chicago area through early Wednesday morning
-
Storms possible with more humid weather
-
Severe weather update – Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10PM CDT