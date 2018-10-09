Hurricane Michael –from all appearances the worst hurricaneto hit the region in over a decade—threatens Florida’s Panhandle with a catastrophic blow; it’s to landfall as a fearsome Cat. 4 storm (i.e 130+ mph winds); pounding surf atop a 6 to 13 ft. storm surge a deadly combo; Meantime, Chicago headed for its chilliest air since April

