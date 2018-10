Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicagoan and top BET executive Louis Carr shares his tips to scoring an internship. In his book, "Dirty Little Secrets" he tells his own story of starting as an intern and the lessons he learned. Carr has taken that information and teamed up with experts in multiple fields for his "Dirty Little Secrets" conference later this month in Chicago.

You can find more information at dslmen.com .