FeedonThis: Jarrett pays tribute to Drew Brees

CHICAGO - He's been one of the candidates for the award named after his father, so Jarrett Payton paid tribute in style during Tuesday's Sports Feed.

The Sports Feed co-anchor wore a Walter Payton Man of the Year pin in honor of the 2006 co-winner Drew Brees, who broke the NFL's passing yardage record in a Saints' win over the Redskins on Monday.

He showed it off to Josh Frydman to being Sports Feed on Tuesday, and that moment's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile, the Bears are trying to figure out the best way to use their two main running backs, which included more of Tarik Cohen than Jordan Howard in a win over the Buccaneers in Week 4.

How will this play out over the rest of the season? Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video above.

The Bulls are still trying to figure out a number of things about their own team as they creep closer and closer to the regular season.

Watch their discussion on the team's first three preseason showings in the video above.

In College Hoops, a major trial continues in New York as the father of a former recruit has brought forth major allegations against a few coaches.

Jarrett and Josh discuss this continuing scandal and the issue of pay for college athletes in the video above.