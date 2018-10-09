Chicago Blues Plays the Rolling Stones Live from Studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Blues featuring Ronnie Baker Brooks, Billy Brunch, and The Living History band played the Rolling Stones. They have united together to give the Rolling Stones a remarkable rebirth. Released on September 14th, 2018, it is the first project of its kind to bring the music of Jagger and Richards back to their spiritual home. Chicago Blues Plays the Stones will be on the road this fall. October 12th at the City Winery in Chicago and will also feature Jimmy Burns, John Primer, and Omar Coleman.

The featured players on Chicago Plays the Stonesare the true inheritors and torchbearers of that sound. John Primer, who takes an Angie" and a whomping " Let It Bleed," is a Chicago Blues icon in his own right, with decades of playing with Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters and Magic Slim on his resume. Mississippi-born Jimmy Burns moved to the the Windy City as a child with his family and by the time he hit his teens he was singing blues in the bohemian clubs and coffeehouses of the early folk revival era.

Ronnie Baker Burns turns "Satisfaction" into a bouncy, Good Morning Little School Girl style juke joint romp, and Chicago-born harmonica player Billy Branch brings a smoldering, " Sympathy for the Devil."

October 12th, 2018 at the City Winery

1200 W Randolph St.

First show is sold out, but tickets are still available for late show 10 P.M.

For more information on their tour:

http://chicagoplaysthestones.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chicagoplaysthestones