The Secret Agent Supply Co. is the storefront of 826CHI, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting students aged 6-18 with their creative and expository writing skills, and to helping teachers inspire their students to write.

Secret Agent Supply Co. & 826CHI:

1276 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

secretagentsupply.com

826CHI.org