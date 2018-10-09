16-year-old shot and killed in drive-by after argument on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side is the second homicide the area has seen in a matter of days.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Rutherford and Barry in the Montclare neighborhood, after the teenager got into an argument with someone he knew.

The person he was arguing with walked away, got into a car and drove past the teen while firing shots.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Loyola Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the teen victim as Jose Alvarez.

No one is in custody, but police say the suspect is known.

This is the second fatal shooting the 25th District Chicago Police Department has seen since Saturday, when a 2-year-old was killed in the Hermosa neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.