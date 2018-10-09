3 injured, cars damaged after Mercedes carjacked in Gold Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least three people were injured and multiple cars damaged after a carjacker took a stolen Mercedes on a wild ride through the Gold Coast neighborhood Tuesday night.

One person was in custody.

It all started about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North State Street when a 30-year-old man left his 2015 Mercedes unattended with the doors unlocked and keys near the vehicle.

An “unknown offender” got into the Mercedes and drove off, according to the Chicago Police Department. The Mercedes’ owner tried to stop the carjacker and was briefly dragged. He sustained bruising and was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The carjacker hit multiple parked cars and two people: a pedestrian who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a cyclist who was treated on the scene.

Witnesses described a dramatic foot chase. Police had their guns drawn, witnesses said.