South Chicago woman missing for nearly a week

CHICAGO — Family and friends passed out fliers in the South Chicago neighborhood to help locate a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue last Tuesday, according to police. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds and has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and a tattoo that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8274 or dial 911.

08 OCT 18- Missing Kierra Coles by WGN Web Desk on Scribd