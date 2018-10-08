× School plans memorial planned for student killed at vigil

CHICAGO — A memorial vigil is planned for Monday at Butler College Prep High School, two days after one of its star students was killed.

James Garrett, 18, was at a candlelight vigil on the Far South Side near 132nd Avenue and Prairie Street Saturday, where a large crowd had gathered to remember a woman killed in a car accident. During the vigil, there was an argument and a man and a woman pulled out guns, according to witnesses.

Gunfire erupted, and three people were shot: a 20 year-old-woman, a 48-year-old man and Garrett, who was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Garrett was first in his class to be accepted to college.

The vigil is planned for 8:30 a.m. Monday.