Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle discuss challenges of filming ‘First Man’

One of the greatest accomplishments by man was on July 20th, 1969 when Neil Armstrong in Apollo 11 landed on the moon. That moment, and what led up to the history lunar landing is beautifully told in the upcoming film, "First Man."

The movie stars Ryan Gosling and was director by Damien Chazelle, the pair that brought you the Oscar winning, "La La Land."

Chazelle, the youngest filmmaker to win the Academy Award for best director, and Gosling, an Academy Award nominee, stopped by the WGN Morning News to discuss the film, which hits theaters Oct. 12th.