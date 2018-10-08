× Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Across northeast Illinois the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, Kishwaukee and Des Plaines Rivers continue to rise due to recent heavy rains. Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of these Rivers with Major flooding forecast for the Shirland segment of the Pecatonica River.. Advisories are in effect for some segments where the river will approach bankfull. Portions of these rivers under flood warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office.