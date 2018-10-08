× Pizza delivery drivers targeted by 4 robbers on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO — Pizza delivery drivers are being targeted by four robbers on the Far South Side, police said Monday.

In two recent incidents, pizzas were ordered to be delivered in the Fernwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department. Drivers were met by four robbers, one of whom displayed a handgun. The group then stole pizza and the drivers’ cash and cellphones, police said.

The incidents happened about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 400 block of West 101st Place and about 10 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 10100 block of South Eggleston Avenue.

Police provided only a vague description of the suspects.

Detectives are asking any businesses asked to deliver to the above addresses to call police. Drivers should keep a minimal amount of cash on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8273.