New Kids, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson and more unite for epic throwback tour

Attention children of the ’80s and ’90s, your glory days are about to reignite again live and on stage.

Monday, New Kids On The Block announced they are teaming up with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature for the MixTape Tour.

And it all comes to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on June 14th, 2019.

The Chicago-area stop is just one of the whopping 53 dates the tour has planned.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 12th.