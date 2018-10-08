Nathan Sheridan stops by with his new album!

Nathan Sheridan stops in to close out our Morning Show with his New Album preforming "Nothing But You".
The budding singer/songwriter received early exposure on the road when he filled an opening slot on 2017’s Small Town America Tour alongside Seventh Day Slumber, Manic Drive and Shonlock, among others. Less than 12 months after moving to Music City, Nathan signed a record deal, embarked on his first cross-country tour and began making his label debut.
The album includes a stylistic mix of varied sonics, yet Nathan’s soulful voice is its common thread. Numerous selections are personal in nature, while others display the songwriter’s worshipful side. The vulnerable “Again” details the loss of his sister and his unconventional relationship with his grandparents. The title track takes a deeply personal turn, as well. “It’s about the relationship with my mother and father and the struggle to trust God when you haven’t been able to trust too many people in your life,” Nathan reveals. Meanwhile, pop earworm “Loves Like That” focuses on the way God cares for His imperfect children.
Website: www.nathansheridanofficial.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/nathansheridanofficial
Instagram: www.instagram.com/nathansheridanofficial/