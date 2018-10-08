Makeup artist Paula Heckenast shows us an easy morning makeup routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula Heckenast easy makeup tips!

1. You can use eye-shadow for eyeliner and to fill your eyebrows.

2. You can use lipstick as a cream blush.

3. No need for act contour kits! You can use bronzer or a matte eye-shadow instead.

4. For a lasting finish don’t forget the proper primer! Remember avoid silicone based if you’re oily.

5. A cream foundation is a great option if you like to have the option of light to full coverage.

For more easy makeup routines and tips please check out:

City Lights Makeup Artistry

948 W. Madison

Chicago

www.citylightsmakeup.com

www.twitter.com/MUAchicago

www.facebook.com/citylightsmakeupartistryinc