Lunchbreak: French toast with almond custard & vanilla ice cream

Chef Richie Farina

Event:

The Trotter Project’s Second Annual Excellence Gala

Saturday, October 27

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $500

Proceeds benefit The Trotter Project

Revel Fulton Market -1215 West Fulton Market Chicago, IL, 60607

We are delighted to announce the special guest for our Second Annual Excellence Gala is two Michelin-starred and San Pellegrino's World's 50 Best Restaurants chef Andoni Luis Aduriz of Mugaritz restaurant in Spain.

Join us at Revel Fulton Market in Chicago for an unforgettable evening of food, wine, and palpable positivity as we continue our mission of education, mentorship, and culinary and hospitality training and opportunities for the youth in our Pillars Of Excellence Program.

Proceeds from the Excellence Gala will support our mission of providing opportunities and guidance to underserved children and young adults interested in the culinary and hospitality arts.

Recipe:

French Toast with Almond Custard & Vanilla Ice Cream

French Toast

INGREDIENTS:

2 large eggs

1 cup milk, half and half, coconut milk, or almond milk

pinch salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar, honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 slices sandwich bread

butter

PROCEDURE:

Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon in a flat-bottomed pie plate or baking dish. Place bread slices, one or two at a time, into the egg mixture and flip to make sure both sides of bread are well-coated. Melt butter in a large skillet or on a griddle. Place bread slices in skillet or on griddle and cook on medium heat until golden brown on each side, about 2-3 minutes. Serve immediately or keep warm in oven until ready to serve, but no longer than about 30 minutes.

Almond Custard

Yield: 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

8 large egg yolks

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons pure almond extract

PROCEDURE:

In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer with the lemon zest. In a medium, heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar and flour. Gradually whisk in the hot milk. Pour the mixture into the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, until very thick, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream and almond extract (if lumps form, transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until smooth). Pour the custard into a bowl, press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Plating: