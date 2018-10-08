Chicago mayor says ‘jury did its work’ in Van Dyke case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The fallout from the Jason Van Dyke verdict continued Monday with more political pressure from activists and more legal maneuvering from attorneys.

As the city awaited a verdict Friday, 34 high school football games were canceled or postponed until Monday.

"They live for these games, you know," Montineez Williams said Monday as he watched his son play in a rare afternoon game at Phillips Academy High School, 244 E. Pershing Rd.

The Phillips game was one of at least 20 games rescheduled for Monday after being postponed due to fears that civil unrest and violence could break out Friday night had there been a "not guilty" verdict in the Van Dyke case. The Chicago police officer was convicted of first-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

"It was very disappointing because we were looking forward to them playing and getting some more experience," Williams said.

Demonstrations Friday were peaceful. But the after-effects of the landmark trial continued to resound across the city Monday.

"The jury did its work," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "Our work is not done collectively as a city, and everybody has a role to play."

In his first public comments since Van Dyke became the first Chicago police officer to be convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting in half a century, Emanuel addressed his controversial decision not to release dashcam footage of the shooting sooner. He said he's going to focus on the future, not re-litigate the past.

"Video tapes are put out much quicker," Emanuel said, "and we have a new policy based on the technology that’s out there. My entire focus is to look forward and make the changes that are necessary.”

Still, the one-year delay in making the video public continues to be a flashpoint for activists, who said they’ll press for legal action against the Emanuel administration.

"Everybody took a fall except him," the Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston said. "So, there’s a reason that that happened. We’re going to find out through legal means, through social pressure. Just saying, ‘I’m not going to run,' is not enough."

And the case itself is far from over. Van Dyke's lead defense attorney appeared on WGN News on Monday morning.

"We’re going to ask the court to dismiss the verdict based on the fact that the evidence did not support the verdict in this case," Dan Herbert said.