Chicago flirts with the day’s 1949 record high of 86; jarring cooldown hits Wednesday night; evacuations underway on Florida’s panhandle as powerful Hurricane Michael bears down on the area; Wed landfall as a Cat 3 storm anticipated
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
Rainy weekend ahead
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Sunny skies, temps in the 70s
-
Cooler weather arrives
-
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, highs in the 60s
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Flashback to summer Tuesday, sharply colder Thursda, Friday
-
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Warmer on Tuesday, temps dip later in week