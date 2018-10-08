× “Blackish Six Flags Watch & Win Ticket Giveaway” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. The Blackish Ticket Giveaway begins at 7:00 pm CT on Monday October 1, 2018 and ends at 11:59 pm CT on Friday, October 5, 2018 on WGN-TV Look for the “word of the day” graphic to appear on the screen between 7:00pm-8:00pm each day. When the “word of the day” appears on the screen, make a note of it. Then, there are two ways to enter:

A. TEXT MESSAGING:

Send a text message to 97999 with that day’s “word of the day” in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging system with two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Contest using the text message method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm entry into the Contest. Entrants entering by text will be charged standard text messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plans. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.

B. ONLINE:

To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Blackish Six Flags Ticket Giveaway” contest logo, type in the “word of the day” and complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the Code Word for that day, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Conditions applicable to all entries: Each Code Word is valid only until 11:59 p.m. CT on the day it is released. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person and per Code Word. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

2. ELIGIBILITY

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, Six Flags and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Illinois or Northwest Indiana.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since April 1, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

3. WINNER SELECTION AND VERIFICATION

One winner will be chosen each day for a total of five (5) Grand Prize Winners during the Contest Period by random drawing from all eligible entries who have correctly identified the daily Code Word for that day. The five (5) Grand Prize Winners chosen for Monday, October 1, 2018 –Friday, October 5, 2018 will each receive four (4) tickets to Six Flags Great America (ARV per prize: $267.96). Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by email.

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Entries will not carry over from one drawing to the next. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or does not respond within 24 hours of the initial notification attempt (including failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining eligible entries for that drawing (time permitting).

4. PRIZES

Each Daily Prize winner will receive four (4) tickets to Six Flags Great America (ARV per prize: $267.96). Sponsor and prize provider will not be responsible for weather, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Prize, and the terms and conditions of Six Flags Great America will govern in such event. Prize tickets subject to terms and conditions thereon. Sponsor will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize certificates or similar items once they have been given to winner. All prize details will be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The prize is nonrefundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor.

The winner will be required to present valid identification, and the winner and his or her guest(s) (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. Winner must pick up prize at WGN-TV studio at any time at 2501 W Bradley Place Chicago, IL 60618. The studio is open 24/7 and has free parking. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor.

Winner will be required to fill out and return IRS W-9 Form and will receive a Form 1099 from the IRS for prizes received from Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these Official Rules.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, Six Flags and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be 13 years of age or older at time of entry, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Illinois or Northwest Indiana.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since April 1, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will select winner for the day in progress in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received for that day as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Contest website and on air during the Show. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Contest if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Contests, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, prize provider, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents,

and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Contest, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

By entering the Contest, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Contest or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in Dallas County, Texas.

By entering in this Contest, entrants agree to have their name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these Contest without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

7. WGN-TV’s PRIVACY POLICY

This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy

8. COPY OF RULES

A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self- addressed, stamped envelope to: WGN-TV’s “Blackish Six Flags Ticket Giveaway” GIVEAWAY Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, or go to http://www.wgntv.com/contests after October 9 and before November 9, 2017.

9. WINNERS LIST

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “Blackish Six Flags Watch & Win Ticket Giveaway,” WGN-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 2501 W Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, after October 5, 2018 and before November 5, 2018. The winners list will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.