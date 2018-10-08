Alligator found in Lake Michigan with mouth taped shut

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in northern Illinois were surprised when they got reports of an alligator swimming in Lake Michigan.

They were even more surprised to find out reports of a reptile were true.

“I went closer to see if it was real,” kayaker David Castaneda told the Chicago Tribune after spotting the animal around 9:30 a.m. Monday. “I was just in shock. I wasn’t sure if it was a real alligator or a toy.”

What authorities found was actually a four-foot caiman, which is similar to an alligator and in the same family, swimming in the lake, according to Waukegan officials. Staff at Larsen Marine Service said the caiman was found in a harbor with its mouth taped shut.

Police said they were sent video of the caiman.

Waukegan Police Animal Control and staff at Larsen captured the animal and took it to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.