4 women steal 10 purses from Dior store downtown, officials say

CHICAGO — Police said four women walked into a designer store downtown and stole thousands of dollars in purses.

The women walked into the Christian Dior store on the 900 block of North Rush Street Monday around 1:30 p.m. and grabbed 10 purses off the shelves and threatened the clerk with mace. The four then ran out the store and jumped into a dark colored sedan with two men inside. The car fled southbound on Rush Street.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.