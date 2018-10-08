3 wounded in Pullman shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Three men were wounded in a shooting early Monday on Chicago’s South Side.

The men were shot in the 600 block of East 115th Street in the Pullman neighborhood around 2:45 a.m.

Police said the men were in a car at the time.

One person is in critical condition. Police said he was shot several times in the stomach and back. His age is not yet known.

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition.

A 29-year-old man is stable after being shot in the leg.

Police said all three men are known to police.

No one is in custody.