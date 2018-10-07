Sunday Brunch: Branzino alle Erbe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Executive Chef Massimo Gaffo from Incontro A Tavola joined WGN to share his recipe for a classic Italian fish entrée, Branzino alle Erbe

BRANZINO ALLE ERBE

Branzino 1 kilo

1 Tablespoon Flour

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Italian Parsley

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Thyme

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Basil

1 clove chopped fresh Garlic

1 Fresh lemon juice

3 Tablespoons EVOO

6-8 each Balsamic Pearls

Salt & Pepper to taste

8 oz fresh Sautéed Spinach

1 Whole Lemon

Steps:

Filet the Branzino and dust with flour.

In a sautéed nonstick pan poor 1 tablespoon EVOO pan, sear the Branzino for 4 minutes each side until golden brown and fully cooked

In a bowl combine herbs, lemon juice, garlic, EVOO, whisk vigorously all the ingredients to obtain an emulsion

Sautee’ the spinach and place on the bottom of the dinner plate; set the two Branzino filets on top, finish the dish with the herb emulsion and garnish with fresh lemon slices and Balsamic Pearls.

EQUIPMENT AND PROPS

2 sautéed nonstick pans

Fresh Home Made pasta

Bottles of EVOO

Balsamic Pearls

Lemons

3 bottles of wine

Incontro a Tavola sign

Semolina Flour

Chef knifes

Plastic gloves

Chef coats