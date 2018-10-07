Sunday Brunch: Branzino alle Erbe

CHICAGO -- Executive Chef Massimo Gaffo from Incontro A Tavola joined WGN to share his recipe for a classic Italian fish entrée, Branzino alle Erbe
BRANZINO ALLE ERBE
Branzino 1 kilo
1 Tablespoon Flour
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Italian Parsley
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Thyme
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Basil
1 clove chopped fresh Garlic
1 Fresh lemon juice
3 Tablespoons EVOO
6-8 each Balsamic Pearls
Salt & Pepper to taste
8 oz fresh Sautéed Spinach
1 Whole Lemon
Steps:
Filet the Branzino and dust with flour.
In a sautéed nonstick pan poor 1 tablespoon EVOO pan, sear the Branzino for 4 minutes each side until golden brown and fully cooked
In a bowl combine herbs, lemon juice, garlic, EVOO, whisk vigorously all the ingredients to obtain an emulsion
Sautee’ the spinach and place on the bottom of the dinner plate; set the two Branzino filets on top, finish the dish with the herb emulsion and garnish with fresh lemon slices and Balsamic Pearls.
EQUIPMENT AND PROPS
2 sautéed nonstick pans
Fresh Home Made pasta
Bottles of EVOO
Balsamic Pearls
Lemons
3 bottles of wine
Incontro a Tavola sign
Semolina Flour
Chef knifes
Plastic gloves
Chef coats