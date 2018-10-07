Storms moving through the area, cooldown next week
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
Warm high pressure locked-in until early next week
Next wave of showers/embedded thunderstorms later tonight
Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall continue south out of the area- No severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
Marginal risk of strong/severe storms tonight
Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category 2, still considered extremely dangerous, life-threatening
Thousands without power after severe storms move through Chicago area
‘Storm of a lifetime’: Hurricane Florence barrels toward Carolinas as residents flee
Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall spreading east across northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro area- Flooding possible
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of Chicago area later today and overnight; severe storms possible
Pearl Jam concert delayed due to severe weather at Wrigley Field