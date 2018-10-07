Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Across northeast Illinois the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, Kishwaukee and Des Plaines Rivers continue to rise due to recent heavy rains. Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of these Rivers. Advisories are in effect for some segments where the river will approach bankfull. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     4.36  07 AM Sun  -0.26
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    13.32  07 AM Sun   0.13

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.61  06 AM Sun   1.00 Minor
Gurnee                 7.0     7.21  06 AM Sun   1.40 Minor
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.87  07 AM Sun   0.91 Advisory
Des Plaines           15.0    11.52  07 AM Sun   0.49 Advisory
River Forest          16.0     8.76  07 AM Sun  -0.04
Riverside              7.5     4.88  07 AM Sun  -0.03



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     9.82  06 AM Sun   0.56 Moderate
Montgomery            13.0    13.04  07 AM Sun   0.02 Minor
Dayton                12.0     9.49  07 AM Sun   1.06

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.88  07 AM Sun  -0.91

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.99  07 AM Sun  -0.37

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.74  07 AM Sun   0.13
Shorewood              6.5     3.87  07 AM Sun   0.71

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     4.33  06 AM Sun   0.95
Foresman              18.0     7.61  07 AM Sun   2.13
Chebanse              16.0     3.02  07 AM Sun   0.47
Iroquois              18.0     8.04  07 AM Sun   2.56



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.58  07 AM Sun   2.37

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     3.83  07 AM Sun   0.96
Kouts                 11.0     4.48  07 AM Sun   0.64
Shelby                 9.0     5.03  07 AM Sun   0.59
Momence                5.0     1.67  07 AM Sun   0.19
Wilmington             6.5     1.22  07 AM Sun   0.14

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.31  06 AM Sun  -0.62

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.46  07 AM Sun   0.29



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.85  07 AM Sun  -1.21
South Holland         16.5     6.70  06 AM Sun  -0.95

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     0.74  07 AM Sun  -0.02

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.77  07 AM Sun   0.19
Leonore               16.0     3.27  07 AM Sun   0.01

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.89  07 AM Sun  -0.66
Ottawa               463.0   459.47  06 AM Sun  -0.34
La Salle              20.0    13.94  07 AM Sun   1.46

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.67  07 AM Sun   0.07

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     7.48  06 AM Sun   2.06 Minor
Perryville            12.0    11.32  06 AM Sun   1.94

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    15.12  07 AM Sun   0.51 Moderate

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    12.61  06 AM Sun   1.30 Moderate
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     6.50  07 AM Sun   0.67
Byron                 13.0    15.27  07 AM Sun   2.23 Moderate
Dixon                 16.0    15.99  06 AM Sun   1.65 Minor