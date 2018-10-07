Rivers in flood across northern Illinois
Across northeast Illinois the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, Kishwaukee and Des Plaines Rivers continue to rise due to recent heavy rains. Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of these Rivers. Advisories are in effect for some segments where the river will approach bankfull. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.
Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 4.36 07 AM Sun -0.26
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.32 07 AM Sun 0.13
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.61 06 AM Sun 1.00 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 7.21 06 AM Sun 1.40 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.87 07 AM Sun 0.91 Advisory
Des Plaines 15.0 11.52 07 AM Sun 0.49 Advisory
River Forest 16.0 8.76 07 AM Sun -0.04
Riverside 7.5 4.88 07 AM Sun -0.03
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.82 06 AM Sun 0.56 Moderate
Montgomery 13.0 13.04 07 AM Sun 0.02 Minor
Dayton 12.0 9.49 07 AM Sun 1.06
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.88 07 AM Sun -0.91
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.99 07 AM Sun -0.37
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.74 07 AM Sun 0.13
Shorewood 6.5 3.87 07 AM Sun 0.71
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.33 06 AM Sun 0.95
Foresman 18.0 7.61 07 AM Sun 2.13
Chebanse 16.0 3.02 07 AM Sun 0.47
Iroquois 18.0 8.04 07 AM Sun 2.56
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 7.58 07 AM Sun 2.37
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.83 07 AM Sun 0.96
Kouts 11.0 4.48 07 AM Sun 0.64
Shelby 9.0 5.03 07 AM Sun 0.59
Momence 5.0 1.67 07 AM Sun 0.19
Wilmington 6.5 1.22 07 AM Sun 0.14
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.31 06 AM Sun -0.62
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.46 07 AM Sun 0.29
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.85 07 AM Sun -1.21
South Holland 16.5 6.70 06 AM Sun -0.95
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.74 07 AM Sun -0.02
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.77 07 AM Sun 0.19
Leonore 16.0 3.27 07 AM Sun 0.01
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.89 07 AM Sun -0.66
Ottawa 463.0 459.47 06 AM Sun -0.34
La Salle 20.0 13.94 07 AM Sun 1.46
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.67 07 AM Sun 0.07
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 7.48 06 AM Sun 2.06 Minor
Perryville 12.0 11.32 06 AM Sun 1.94
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.12 07 AM Sun 0.51 Moderate
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 12.61 06 AM Sun 1.30 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 M M M Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 6.50 07 AM Sun 0.67
Byron 13.0 15.27 07 AM Sun 2.23 Moderate
Dixon 16.0 15.99 06 AM Sun 1.65 Minor