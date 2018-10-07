× Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Across northeast Illinois the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, Kishwaukee and Des Plaines Rivers continue to rise due to recent heavy rains. Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of these Rivers. Advisories are in effect for some segments where the river will approach bankfull. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…