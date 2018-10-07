Police: Man shot and killed with own gun during apparent home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man believed to be attempting a home invasion on the Northwest Side Sunday morning is dead after two men inside the apartment took his gun and shot him, police said.

According to early reports, a man armed with a gun attempted to break into an apartment on the 5700 block of Spaulding Ave just after 10 a.m. Sunday. Police said two men inside tried to fight off the suspect, and after wrestling a gun away from the suspect, one of them shot him and killed him.

Police said in a statement they're still working to verify claims the man was attempting a home invasion at the time. Neighbor Huseyin Abiva says he heard the commotion and saw the two men who struggled with the would-be robber.

“One was sitting down, with his back against the door and he seemed to be a bit distressed, and then there was another gentleman who was standing near him," Abiva said. “The ambulance crew came and put the fellow who was sitting down on a gurney and put him in the ambulance."

Detectives conducted interviews and searched for evidence as a curious neighbor poked his head out of a window, and others gathered to see what was happening.

“They’re all kind of puzzled. They’re all wondering what happened,” neighbor Frank Mccormick said. “All the investigative stuff is going on now.”

The men involved in the struggle were not immediately identified, and authorities confirm one of them was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

"It’s kind of crazy doing it this early in the morning...” neighbor Stephanie Johnson said. “They were trying to break into his house, so I’m pretty sure it was trying to be self-defense.”

Area North detectives are investigating. Police haven’t disclosed a possible motive or said whether that specific unit was targeted for some reason.

“It’s scary. I’m pretty sure everyone’s going to be on the watch out. That’s all we can do, is be on the watch out and look out," Johnson said.