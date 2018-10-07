Butler College Prep senior killed during shooting at Far South Side vigil

CHICAGO — A senior at Butler College Prep was fatally shot while at a vigil in the city’s Far South Side, while two others were injured.

James Garrett, 18, was shot Saturday night at a vigil on the 13200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a 25-year-old woman killed in a car crash. Police said an argument broke out and three people were shot. Witnesses said a man and woman displayed weapons and shot the victims during the altercation.

Garrett was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was stabilized.

Butler College Prep posted about the student’s death on their Facebook page and said he was the first senior in the class of 2019 to be accepted into college. The senior had a 3.9 GPA.

“We will never forget how he loved Butler and everyone he met,” the school said.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.