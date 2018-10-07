2-year-old boy killed, 18-year-old injured in Hermosa shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 2-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was injured after a shooting in the city's Hermosa neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the two were standing near an alley in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking the victims. Police said shots were fired during a "physical altercation between two females" in the alley.

The 2-year-old, a Hispanic male, was taken the Stroger Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the neck. The child was later pronounced dead. The teen, a Hispanic male, was taken the Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was stabilized. He was shot in the left leg.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.